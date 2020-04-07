Chris Murphy removes Trump Coronavirus’s “Hunt” – “Potential death sentence for thousands”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to be against orders to stay home until there has been a “massive bankruptcy,” adding that “the ignorance of Trump is a possible death sentence for thousands. “

Murphy referred to an exchange between Trump and a reporter at a news conference on Saturday in which Trump asked himself if the “key to this pandemic” is to “move forward” in numbers.

This exchange happened largely yesterday. But more evidence, Trump doesn’t understand science.

He believes states should issue home-stay orders only once a “massive breakdown” has taken place.

Their ignorance is a potential death sentence for thousands. https://t.co/Lcsl0e0Xa1

– Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2020

Murphy said the exchange is “further evidence that Trump does not understand science at all” because he “believes that states should issue home-stay orders only once there has been a” massive bankruptcy “. “

Here is the White House transcript of the discussion Murphy referred to:

Q Well, South Carolina has 1,700 cases of coronaviruses right now. Utah has 1,255. I mean, aren’t the states you think should place these orders at home?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I think they are doing a great job.

Well, it’s a very small number in relation to the population.

Q It is larger than some states that already have orders that are kept at home.

THE PRESIDENT: All right. It depends on if I see something wrong, I see a big trigger, which is not, I’ll hurt myself. But –

Q But isn’t that the pandemic’s key to overcoming those numbers?

THE PRESIDENT: No, in this case no. But in that case, I know what states you are talking about. By the way, I think you are 92 percent. 90% of the country is covered. And from a constitutional point of view, they made a difference. They called the shots.

Murphy has been a major critic of Trump during the coronavirus crisis. He even suggested that Trump’s “unequal response” to the crisis requiring that the “mass” Trump “ego” feel like another Ukraine.

“Well, it looks like Ukraine is again. Now, instead of using outside help, the president is using emergency help to try and get the people to bid,” Murphy told MSNBC recently. ” to say that the message seems pretty clear. If you criticize the president, you will be attacked and you will be able to withhold critical medical supplies. And if you get the president’s political return, we’ll send you what you need. “