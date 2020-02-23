[Chris Murphy Responds to Trump Accusing Him of Breaking the Logan Act: ‘It’s My Job’ to Speak With International Leaders]

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) doubled down on refuting President Donald Trump’s claim that he had an unlawful conversation with an Iranian official.

Trump claimed final 7 days that Murphy a short while ago violated the Logan Act by conference with Iranian International Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a stability meeting in Munich. Murphy defended the dialogue by arguing it was “dangerous” to not converse with adversaries, and when questioned about this on Sunday by CNN’s Jake Tapper, the senator stood by his situation and explained that he knowledgeable the State Division of his actions.

“It is, of program, my career as a member of the Overseas Relations Committee and as the top Democrat on the Center East Subcommittee to satisfy with the foreign leaders and even our adversaries. The fact of the subject is it’s hazardous that this administration is not chatting to the Iranians. The Trump plan on Iran has been a overall Disaster, mainly because Iran is far more powerful now now than they have before the Trump presidency…I am not negotiating with Iran, but it does make sense for any individual to be listening to them and be engaged in some stage of outreach as perhaps a means to avert crisis and catastrophe down the street.”

Enjoy above, by using CNN.