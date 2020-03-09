Chris Paul shines when the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Boston Celtics without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Until Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t bother finding out how to play without top scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Turns out they do well.

Dennis Schroder picked up the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on an 8.5-second tray to help the Thunder beat the Boston Celtics 105-104.

00:25

Dennis Schroder stole Kemba Walker’s possession and scored the game-winning basket when the Oklahoma City Thunder surprised the Boston Celtics

With Gilgeous-Alexander sitting for the first time this season with a hip bruise he suffered in his New York victory on Friday, Chris Paul had 28 points and seven assists to help OKC overcome an 18-point deficit. first. Schroder added 27 points and six assists when OKC won its third consecutive game.

“I said it in the locker room after the game. I said, & # 39; the title is: SGA out, Thunder roll & # 39; Do you know what I mean?” Paul said. “Sounds good to me.”

Boston had the chance to win the game, but Jayson Tatum fell to a rebound. Walker recovered but could not get shot when the time expired. The Celtics have lost four consecutive home games for the first time since 2015.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 24 points. Tatum had 19 points and Marcus Smart added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

01:48

Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s clash with the Boston Celtics in Week 20 of the NBA

“That’s how the NBA works,” Hayward said. You go through these races and it lies where you feel really good about yourself and then it’s like the world is also ending. That’s low for us. We need to try to build ourselves, get us out of there. “

Boston trailed 100-99 with less than four minutes to play when Smart found Tatum with a pass without looking for a scheme again.

Smart made a foul on Paul a few trips later and launched some free kicks to put OKC back in front.

Smart missed the ball on a basket trip to Boston’s next trip and Paul extended the Thunder’s lead to 103-100. Daniel Theis drowned after a while in Boston. Smart then kept a loose ball alive in the next possession of the Thunder to help start the Celtics’ fast break. He ended up in Tatum’s hands for a trap to set Boston 104-103.

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the NBA since Christmas, playing in the midst of a battle packed by play-offs in the Western Conference.

02:04

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a monstrous triple double in the Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Boston entered the day seeking to return to normal after a series of injuries.

Hayward returned to the Celtics after missing two games due to a bruise on his right knee. But Jaylen Brown missed his third consecutive game with a strain on the right jams.

“Most of our good teams go through sections like this and, usually, two or three a year,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. This is our second. Hope we can cut it to the root and not have a third party. “

OKC dealt with Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence too early, leading up to eight.

The Celtics reached a 63-45 lead at the end of the second quarter, but became reckless at 1:08 of the last half as OKC closed with a 7-0 goal to maintain a breathtaking distance. He ignited a 43-23 lead by the Thunder.

“This team is special, you know? Never, we never give up,” Schroder said. I think they all play together. When we are playing together, we are playing at a high level.

] Want to watch the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.