Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua Reunion for “Terminal List”

February 4 (UPI) – Guardians of the galaxy and Jurassic World Actor Chris Pratt is an executive producer and plans to appear in a TV series based on Jack Carr’s book. The terminal list,

training day The filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is supposed to direct and produce the conspiracy thriller.

“The series follows Reece after its entire platoon has been ambushed by Navy SEALs during a covert, high-mission mission,” said an MRC Television press release. “Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his fault. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.”

Pratt and Fuqua already worked on the film in 2016. The glory seven,

“It is so cool to see this news fall today. THE TERMINAL LIST could not be in better hands at @prattprattpratt at the top. There is a background story that I will write about as things go. Thank you for everything “Chris,” Carr tweeted.

“Dear brother, Antoine and I will do our best to improve your brilliant work. THANK YOU for entrusting us with the rights to the characters you have created. If anyone wishes you great reading, check out the terminal list! Coming soon Watch TV!” Pratt replied.