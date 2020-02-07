Chris Pratt Returning to TV with Antoine Fuqua’s list of terminals

Chris Pratt has been a movie star for the last six years. Since his career in 2014 with Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt is no longer a character actor, but a bonafide movie star who saves the day and tears up jokes. In these great movies, he is still recording his fascination with the days of the park and his amusement. Any fan of the NBC show should be happy to learn that he’s back on television.

The list of terminals

Pratt doesn’t do comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt will star and the executive will produce the list of terminals. Director Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven) is on board to produce and direct the pilot. The series is based on the first novel in a trilogy by writer Jack Carr, a former SEAL sailor. Pratt plays a sealer in the show. During a mission, the character team is ambushed.

When the hero returns home, he has questions and learns an incredible force behind the ambush. The plan is to market the series around streaming services and respected cable networks, such as FX and possibly Netflix. It’s not a limited series.

FX stores and streaming services have hosted more adult-oriented televisions. Both allow not only more graphic content but more thoughtful stories. There is time for stories that allow things to simmer and grow on these platforms. Even better at streaming services? There are no content restrictions or ads that stop the flow and flow. Since the list of terminals is for Navy SEALS (also known as R-rated content), perhaps a home like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, or Apple + is the best for the project.

Chris Pratt: Movie Star

When the terminal list finally finds a buyer, it will mark Pratt’s first television show from Parks and Recreation. She has starred in the ever-watched NBC comedy for seven seasons. By the end of NBC, Pratt had begun to deal with passengers, Jurassic World and Marvel movies.

None of Pratt’s roles have come close to touching the depth, range, and fun he exhibits at Parks and Recreation. We miss Pratt, who never tried to play it cool.

About half the time in these great studio films, he plays cardboard characters without great personality or inner life. Any movie star could play his roles in the passengers and the wonderful seven. These films remind Pratt’s friends of the wonders of Parks and Rec, when the actor did the unexpected instead. Although the list of terminals is a drama, perhaps some of Pratt’s seasons of exploring and playing a character could show another side of the actor.

The power of Fuqua

Fuqua and Pratt collaborated on the previous remake of The Magnificent Seven. Most of the time, Pratt was joking, injured for the camera, and not much fun.

But it’s Antoine Fuqua, a director who often gets great things from actors. Fuqua is the man behind Training Day and Equalizer, who have fun characters to watch. Fuqua, who started directing music videos, knows how to make violent and fast action, visualize the atmosphere and not cover up violence. He is a powerful director who is rarely mistaken, so with The Killing List, maybe Fuqua can give Pratt a show that will again highlight his talents.

Have you read the book?

At the end of the battle, Captain James Reece’s entire team was killed in a devastating flood. But when those who love him are murdered on the day he returns home, Reece discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy, but a conspiracy prevalent at the highest levels of government.

Now, without a family and free from the military command structure, Reece applies the lessons he has learned through a decade of constant war to avenge the deaths of his family and teammates. With his breathing rate and relentless agony, Reece relentlessly targets his enemies at the highest levels of power without regard to the laws of battle or the rule of law.