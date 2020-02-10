Chris Rattue: The Fools Who Killed Super Rugby

COMMENT:

Aaron Cruden represents all that is brilliant, bad and downright confusing in New Zealand rugby.

Cruden and his Chiefs teammate Lachlan Boshier were, in my opinion, the absolute stars during the first two weeks of Super Rugby.

Boshier, another of the loose hybrid attackers who emerged, showed incredible strength and technique in the opening laps, especially by stealing the ball from the crossover experts.

But each time Boshier lowered himself in the trenches against the champions, it left a feeling of perplexity in front of the painful gap between the expertise of play in this country and the imbeciles who directed the match.

Rugby in this part of the world is in crisis. The empty stands in Newcastle for a confrontation between the Blues and the Waratahs have said it all. Hamilton Stadium was a much healthier sight and the game was an absolute ripper, but a glamorous date still failed to wow the place.

The return of Cruden in Super Rugby, after a difficult passage in France, sums up the situation.

Right now, he’s the best five-eighth in the country and, under normal circumstances, you might start debating whether, even at the age of 31, he deserves a test booster.

After the All Blacks collapsed when the heat continued during the World Cup, it should be a serious # 10 option even if Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett remain the best choices.

Despite all of his extraordinary brilliance, things go wrong too often when Damian McKenzie is involved in playmaker situations while Highlander Josh Ioane has changed positions.

Cruden turned into Dan Carter Not-So-Lite.

From the moment he progressed after half-time against the Blues and designed a full comeback, his authority shone.

And yet, one day after beating the crusaders, we find that Cruden will not be traveling with the chefs in Japan, where the almost extinct wolves are waiting.

Cruden is already “managed” and his duplicates need playing time because Cruden will not be there in 2021.

There is always a distraction, an overview, a master plan. Rugby has lost the ability to live in the moment, and it has lost much of the crowd in the process.

As things stand, we have already missed the chance to see Cruden face Beaudie Barrett in the first round, as the rookie of the Blues is still on vacation.

It is even difficult to know if Cruden is participating in the All Black debate – I suppose he is not at the moment – because he left to play for the Kobelco Steelers with a two-year contract.

Super Rugby has been used and abused and now it is paying the price. The public started to give it up a long time ago.

Yes, there are forces overseas at work – the short-term interests of European rugby, the woes of South African society, the collapse of Australian rugby, the rise of Japan – that may have -being been beyond resistance.

But under the long NZR administration led by Steve Tew, the iron grip of central control and the obsession of the All Blacks ended a game that desperately needed a vitality that more authentic free enterprise would have encouraged. .

There is a late revolt underway, including a push by Super Rugby coaches like Gatland and Tony Brown to remove the general rules regarding the availability of All Black.

Bay of Plenty is making its way in part, joining a Chinese team that is part of the rebel movement Global Rapid Rugby which was born in Perth.

And last week, provincial rugby chiefs met over concerns about the national game, while TVNZ also reported “tensions” between the Rugby Kremlin and its branches, also known as Super Rugby franchises.

Two years ago, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd even had a decent flaw in the face of All Black coach Steve Hansen’s lack of communication and player availability rules. Others have avoided the All Black coach race.

Too little, too late. The time for meaningful protest was long ago, from 2007, when the All Blacks were allowed to tear up the Super Rugby competition by withdrawing from the test team for half the tournament.

Like a mythical scene from the animal kingdom, Super Rugby is a wounded beast looking for an isolated place where it can die without slowing down the herd. And the herd doesn’t seem too flashy either.

Which leaves us with a few crumbs of comfort.

I would love to think Cruden and Barrett will face each other when the Chiefs and the Blues meet in May. But one of them will probably have the night off.

