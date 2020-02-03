Chris Robshaw announces that he will leave Harlequins at the end of the season after 16 years as a player and then as a captain

Chris Robshaw has announced that he will leave Harlequins at the end of the season.

The Flanker played more than 280 games for the club and led the team as captain of Quins the following season to both the 2011 Amlin Challenge Cup and the Premiership title.

Robshaw grew up as a Harlequins fan and won the championship title in 2012 as a player and captain

In a statement on the club’s official website, he wrote: “As a boy wearing my oversized harlequin shirt, I never imagined I would be lucky enough to play for the team I admired the most. For this reason, it was a particularly difficult decision for me to leave the club after 16 extraordinary years.

“At the end of the season I will hang up my harlequin shirt. And although I will miss so much when I play for this team, I will always be grateful and proud to have had the chance to be with such exceptional players. To be supported by the best fans in the world all the time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the coaches and everyone at Harlequins who helped me make my dreams come true, the Harlequins Academy and my incredible teammates, without whom none of this would have been possible. Despite the intense hours of training and the emotional and physical demands of the job, it never felt like work. Putting on the Harlequins shirt remains the greatest privilege of my professional career.

Robshaw was captain of the England team that defeated New Zealand in 2012

“I would also like to thank my friends, my family and especially my wife Camilla, who has always supported me the most.

“I look forward to the next chapter in my life and will keep you up to date. But wherever I land next, I’ll do my best to make you proud.

“The Stoop & Harlequins will always be my home. Let’s enjoy the next few months. “

Robshaw had captained Harlequins 92 times in the Premier League and, along with Mike Brown, is the only player to have completed more than 200 Premiership appearances for the club.

He was named captain in 2010 and was elected Skipper England for the Six Nations 2012 in only his second test two years later.

Not long after, he led England to his historic win over New Zealand in December 2012 and continued to lead the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

Leicester Tigers called him a “worthy opponent”.

“Congratulations on a fantastic career and all the best in your next chapter from all of us here in Leicester,” they tweeted, while former Harlequin and English teammate Ugo Monye said, “Congratulations on an outstanding career, brother.”

Congratulations on an outstanding career brother x

