Chris Rock and Dave Chapel are filmed in the special coronavirus Def Comedy Jam

Def Comedy Jam is set to return a one-off special fundraiser for coronavirus efforts.

The comedy event, dubbed Def Comedy Jam: Healing from Laughter, takes place tonight (April 5) and will air live on Facebook and Twitch from 10pm (3am GMT).

The event will feature some big names, including Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Mike Epps, Chris Tucker and more. Speaking to AllHipHop.com, Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons said: “We create shows, a lot of technology, and to put it on Instagram, and we want to raise money for tools for mainstream workers.

“People don’t understand how important masks are. And people deliver food to the homeless, and to the elderly, people who work in the pharmacy, people take the bus. They are not told, but they spread the virus. “

He went on: “The thing I am saying is a lot of people who don’t notice and who work to save our community by risking their lives and the tools they need. So we raise money.”

Simmons said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to mainstream workers and people from low-income communities, with a focus on Queens, Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

