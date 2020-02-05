Chris Rock Bloody relies on the trailer for ‘Spiral’, his new ‘Saw’ spinoff

If Adam Sandler can lead instant masterpiece Uncut Gems, and if Kevin James can change the course of film history with Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, there is no reason Chris Rock can’t shake the Saw franchise.

This is how I understand the concept of Spiral, the latest expansion of the Saw cinema universe, in which Rock as a detective is drawn into the endlessly cruel world of Jigsaw & Co.

The trailer released this morning gives a pretty solid overview of the matter: there are a lot of gruesome crime scenes, torture devices, and recalls to the original film. Samuel L. Jackson is also involved!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgNlWypWmtw [/ embed]

“I’ve been a Saw fan since the first film in 2004,” Rock said about Spiral in May last year.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to bring this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

However, it won’t be a brand new place. While Rock was putting the plot together Darren Lynn Bousmanwho conducted Saw II through IV returned to Spiral. And then there’s James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the Australian masterminds behind the original film, who joined Rock and the longtime Saw supervisor Daniel Heffner as executive producer.

Spiral hits US screens on May 15th. Pay attention to the Australian release date.