[chris-stapleton-features-an-impromptu-effectiveness-on-tyler-perry’s-farewell-tour-for-madea]

The filmmaker of & # 39 Madea & # 39 s Family Reunion & # 39 many thanks the singer of & # 39 Parachute & # 39 for singing an interpretation of & # 39 Tennessee Whiskey & # 39 at the Nashville, Tennessee end of his & # 39 Madea & # 39 s Farewell Participate in Tour & # 39 .
Place Superstar Chris Stapleton helped Tyler perry He said goodbye to his alter ego Madea by carrying out an impromptu track at the actor / filmmaker’s quit in Nashville, Tennessee, past 7 days.
Perry has been using his hard loved ones matriarch on a farewell tour of North The usa, and when the wander ended in Nashville on Friday, February 14, Stapleton was viewed among enthusiasts of the audience.
The singer was identified as to showcase his talents, and happily obtained up from his seat and took the microphone to report a variation of his melody, Tennessee Whiskey, freaking out other associates of the audience.
On Tuesday, Perry shared movie photographs of the unexpected established on Instagram, and thanked the father of 5 youngsters for including his star electric power to the closing live performance of “Madea & # 39 s Farewell Engage in Tour”.
“Madea could not get to the conclude of the farewell tour and have @chrisstapleton in the Nashville, Tennessee audience, and not make her sing a Tennessee Whiskey verse! And KILLED IT!” Perry captioned the post.
“Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your spouse and the babies (sic)!”
