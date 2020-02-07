Chris Taylor signs a two-year contract with Los Angeles Dodgers to avoid arbitration

February 7 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Dodgers and utility Chris Taylor agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team said on Friday.

League sources told the Orange County Register and Sports Illustrated that the parties had avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $ 13.4 million two-year extension, $ 5.6 million this season and salaries $ 7.8 million in 2021 included terms of the agreement.

Taylor, 29, missed more than a month with a broken left forearm last season. In 124 regular season games, he averaged 0.262 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Taylor earned $ 3.5 million in the 2019 season. According to the Orange County Register, he requested $ 5.8 million in arbitration and the Dodgers offered $ 5.25 million. After the 2021 campaign, he qualified for a free agency.

Since his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2014, Taylor has had a career beat average of 0.262 with 51 homers, 204 RBIs and 42 stolen bases.