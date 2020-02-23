[Chris Wallace Grills Marc Brief on Russia Briefing: Bernie Condemned Putin When Trump Attacked Democrats]

In addition to Fulfill the Push, Mike Pence main of personnel Marc Brief appeared on Fox Information Sunday to once more insist that “there is not intelligence that stated that the Russians are attempting to support Donald Trump acquire.”

Chris Wallace confronted Limited about the considerably-noted-on briefing when Trump reportedly went off on his possess intel folks. He even pointed out the general public responses from both of those Trump and Bernie Sanders to experiences the Russians are encouraging them, and asked, “While Sanders specific Putin, why did the president go soon after Democrats?”

He claimed there is a pretty reliable tale emerging about the briefing and how Trump’s response was to fire Joe Maguire “and to swap him with Ambassador Richard Grenell, a Trump partisan who has just about no intelligence experience.”

Quick stated Trump has been concerned about leaks from Democrats, particularly Adam Schiff. Wallace countered, “You can’t say it didn’t materialize and then say they leaked it.”

They argued again and forth and Shorter repeatedly insisted there is a lot of “bad information” about what transpired.

You can view earlier mentioned, through Fox News Sunday.