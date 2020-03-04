[Chris Wallace on Biden’s Super Tuesday Virginia Get: ‘Michael Bloomberg is Obtaining a Terrible Night’]

Fox News’ Chris Wallace assessed that Michael Bloomberg’s heading for a “terrible night” primarily based on how immediately Joe Biden won in Virginia.

Exit projections declared Biden the winner pretty much instantaneously immediately after the polls shut on Super Tuesday, with the vice president routing the competition. As Wallace analyzed Biden’s direct in the condition, he assessed that “Michael Blockberg is acquiring a awful evening.”

“His ads have been running nonstop in Washington Television set, which is Northern Virginia,” Wallace said. “He’s not owning a good evening. He may well not make the 15 % threshold.”

Wallace noted that Bloomberg has been expending thousands and thousands on his advertisement campaigns to focus on Super Tuesday states, and tonight is the ex-New York City mayor’s first time on the ballot in the Democratic main. To present some extra context, CNN’s Gloria Borger pointed out that Biden managed to earn Virgina although investing only a fraction of the dollars Bloomberg did there.

Wow…. Bloomberg invested $17M in Virginia, arrives in 3rd. Biden expended $220,000, wins state pic.twitter.com/UjmCasReG8 — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) March four, 2020

