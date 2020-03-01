[Chris Wallace Presses Biden on His ‘Disadvantages’ Going Into Tremendous Tuesday: What If You Get ‘Clobbered’?]

Joe Biden, fresh off his large South Carolina earn, appeared on various Sunday show today, together with Fox Information Sunday for his 1st job interview with Chris Wallace considering that 2007.

And though South Carolina was a substantial victory for Biden soon after lousy showings in before states, Wallace reported, “Frankly, you are at a large drawback heading into [Super Tuesday].”

“You haven’t held a rally in a Super Tuesday state in additional than a month. In California, Bernie Sanders has 23 workplaces and more than 100 staffers, you have one particular office environment and your marketing campaign will not say how many staffers. And though Sanders is shelling out $13.5 million on Television set advertisements for Tuesday, you started off managing your very first ad this week,” Wallace said.

He questioned Biden immediately, “If you get clobbered on Super Tuesday, what does that do to your campaign?”

“It undoubtedly doesn’t assistance, but there’s a good deal of significant states coming up just after that,” Biden claimed. “A complete vary of states that are nonetheless in perform.”

He expressed optimism about individuals responding to his information immediately after previous evening, with his campaign apparently increasing $five million in just one working day.

You can check out higher than, by means of Fox Information Sunday.