[Chris Wallace Scolds CNN’s Acosta for Heated Trump Exchange: I Was ‘Horrified’ by His Reviews]

Fox News’ Chris Wallace tonight scolded CNN’s Jim Acosta for a heated trade he had with President Donald Trump.

Acosta bought into a fiery back again-and-forth with the president over the recent Russian intel briefing, with Trump inquiring “didn’t [CNN] apologize for the truth that they reported sure factors that weren’t true?” and Acosta remarking, “Mr. President, I consider our record on providing the reality is a whole lot superior than yours at times, if you don’t thoughts me expressing.”

Wallace spoke at an occasion at Columbia Journalism School Tuesday with New York Situations correspondent Maggie Haberman, conversing about journalism in the Trump era and especially the actuality that the president assaults them and other journalists on a common foundation.

At a single issue, Wallace reiterated his critical criticism of the president’s attacks on the push but he also designed a position of chatting about how journalists cannot be engaging in methods like Acosta did:

“We cannot manage the president’s actions, we should not try out to manage the president’s actions, what we can do is manage our actions, and I get worried that the president’s attacks have supplied much too numerous straight news reporters — not conversing about the opinion webpage or primetime — an excuse or license to cross the line by themselves and to develop into gamers on the discipline. And I assume that is a huge mistake.”

He reported he was “horrified” by Acosta’s opinions and reported, “It’s not our job to get in fights with presidents, it is not our career to 1-up presidents, it’s our career to report on presidents.”

CNN communications vice president Matt Dornic responded to the Hollywood Reporter’s coverage of Wallace’s comments and explained, “Chris Wallace literally is effective for state Television set.”