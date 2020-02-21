[Chris Wallace Warns Republicans ‘Salivating’ for Sanders: Democrats Had been Thrilled to Operate From Trump Too…]

Fox News’ Chris Wallace currently warned that the Republican pleasure around Bernie Sanders could simply backfire, given what transpired 4 several years ago…

Wallace spoke Friday with Ed Henry and claimed that it seems to be like Michael Bloomberg is tanking and possible will not be the nominee.

“Now, Republicans are salivating at the prospect of Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist, as the Democrqatic nominee,” Wallace pointed out, before presenting a word of caution.

“I keep in mind an terrible large amount of Democrats quite enthusiastic at the prospect of Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in 2016 — that did not do the job out too well.”

