Chris Wallace’s questions can’t stand the mask

Surgeon General Admiral Jerome Adams I said Chris Wallace Sunday morning that the president decided “this is right for him” not to wear a mask when he goes out in public after the new CDC recommendation.

Wallace first raised the issue of hydroxychloroquine with the president, asking: “As a senior public health official, do you feel comfortable with people taking an unproven, untested drug, even people who don’t really have the virus?” “

Adam said: “We feel a little better about our safety than we do about a whole new drug, even though it’s used in much higher doses, so we just want to make it easier for doctors and patients to talk. That’s what I tell people. “That’s what the president is saying to the people.”

Wallace also mentioned the creation of the CDC for citizens wearing non-medical masks, followed by a POTUS clip showing that he did not plan to wear it.

“Does this statement by the President send a mixed message about taking this recommendation seriously?” Wallace asked.

Adams stressed that the guidelines are commentary and do not replace social exclusion, saying: “White House doctors and the Secret Service are trying to ensure that everyone is socially isolated in terms of the president, vice president and so on. the president makes a choice that is right for him. “

