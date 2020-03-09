Chris Young Says No Beef In Kobe After Fighting Out, We Are Cold!

Play video content

Ex-Knicks player Chris Bata has been saying ever since Kobe BryantDying, the fans kept repeating their fight from the day … but fans had to shout — because Chris said he and Kobe were cool!

“Nah, it’s not really meat,” the kids said, “This is something that has happened. We allow bygones to become bygones.”

If you can’t remember this epic fight … back in April 2000, Children and Bryant threw their hands at the Knicks vs Lakers game — and Child got the best of Kobe with a 2-piece. on the grill.

Since Bryant died January 26th, Childs told us that Mamba fans were taking to social media about the fight … but he was just trying to stay calm and hit on their positive vibes!

“I just told them let’s just pray for the family. Let’s not go into that side of the basketball side. Let’s rest now.”

“Let’s not go crazy and keep talking about something at that moment, no matter what.”

In fact, Childs said he and Bryant were fine after the fight – they would run into each other at UCLA for exercise and no smoke.

“We’ve always given each other a heads up, yes you know, getting to know the other person.”

That said, Child tells us that beef has yet another NBA star – Tim Hardaway – and you have to hear what Chris has to say about that!