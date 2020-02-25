chrissie-hynde-named-out-for-praising-limbaugh…or-does-she?

We have normally liked Chrissie Hynde.

Fearless. Punk internal circle. Animal legal rights activist. Gorgeous voice. Fantastic songwriter.

But like her very best pal Morrissey she appears to be to be drifting absent in direction of the new right…

That is if this LA weekly piece about her current pro Rush Limbaugh remarks is correct…

At the really most effective she is generating an enchantment for extremely-liberalism – embrace your enemy no matter how terrible they are and mixing it with an easy to understand sentimentality about her father…at worst we could have yet another Morrissey car or truck crash on our arms.

Even now appreciate the two artists information though…and they do have the suitable discuss crap!

Read the column in comprehensive right here.