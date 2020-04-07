Chrissy Teigen is not your average judge. The Annotated Cloak Collar and Stiletto Heels show viewers in Crissy Court yard in Quebecy that this is a play on Crissy First, and the Second Law. Although she is not a true judge, the decisions she makes in her plan are contractually binding.

Chrissy’s court is a chaotic act of Teigen’s roused Twitter update and Judge Judy. Each six-minute episode follows a similar formula: Teigen makes her grand entrance, hears from the plaintiff and the defendant, ruthlessly funny the execution – which her mother Williluck Teigen AKA Pepper plays – and then tries to make a fair verdict. The highlights of Chrissy’s court debt are the unexpected pearls of wisdom and the personal stories Teigen brings to each case. This is her first time in the stands, but clearly she’s not her first experience dealing with conflict.

“I’ve always been the realtor,” Teigen tells the crowd. “I’m in the middle of (when it comes to) my kids, online or any family fighting, because I really always see both sides.”

In many ways, the show is an offshoot of Chrissy Teigen herself. As they grew older, court dramas were the mainstay of her home (her mother had watched them since before she was born) and obsessed with all the criminal justice stuff. Ever since she first rose to fame as a model, TV presenter and “informal Twitter mayor” Teigen has been brutally honest about her life, marriage and experiences as a mother.

When I visit Chrissy’s LA kit, it’s no different. A stream of quarrelsome couples and despondent roommates present their claims to Teigen as she listens attentively, often engaging in laughter. While she has a clear knack for asking the tough questions, her degree of seriousness is offset by the fact that she’s always in a hurry to have fun over everything else.

“I spend my days talking on Twitter and watching reality shows and laughter of them all, but it’s not the same way I would talk to my best friends or give advice to John or my kids,” Teigen says, referring to her husband, singer John Legend. “I definitely think I had more heart in the courtroom.”

When dealing with cases that focus on obvious mistakes or cheats, Teigen is not a judge. Instead, it focuses on fixing the relationship at the heart of the conflict.

“When John and I get into an argument – and I’m very passionate about the fighting – you have to remember that after all, it’s just you and the two of you wanting love and affection, you want to wake up grateful and happy,” she says. In this court you can resolve disputes with simple advice: be direct, do not play games and forgive those you love.