Chrissy Teigen releases “Cheer” content and we put it in a basket

I’m not sure if I’m as alien to American culture as cheerleading. It is gymnastics without international respect and a physically brutal sport that seems to completely ignore the safety of the participants. It is also based on the jingoistic idea of ​​”pep”. When I grew up in Australia, the only school spirit I remember was Midori mixed with Sprite. No thanks.

Cheer, the new Netflix documentaries by creators of the outstanding Last Chance U, tenderly highlights the type of people who are attracted to practice: top athletes whose insane talent has not been recognized or actively despised in other sports, and the adults, who are damned trying to change those skills into something equally dangerous and spectacular.

Everyone longs for structure, even if this structure is a three-story human pyramid.

If that doesn’t convince you to outshine Cheer, consider the following: presenter, model, chef, and all-round internet superstar Chrissy Teigen shared her memories of the sport after slamming through the series. While Teigen tacitly admits that she was never included in the top ranks of the sport (“One squad had to cheer on basketball and soccer and the other (mine) had volleyball and wrestling”), the superstar has an obvious affection for training.

“I still remember my mat cheering. Go fight, win, baby. Go and fight for victory. “

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that she has posted pictures from her high school cheerleading days in Snohomish, Washington. Check out this picture that was shared again in 2017:

Go team.

Cheer look again. It is so good.