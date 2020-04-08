Chrissy Teigen’s 11 women’s covers seem to inspire your wardrobe

Chrissy Teigen is a self-proclaimed kind of house. Cooking, playing with her children who look like listening, her gifted husband’s heart tickling the ivory, or hosting dinner parties with her mother, the model of the house model is always full of excitement. And for the aforementioned activities, Chrissy Teigen’s chair look is the perfect choice, whether she is wearing leggings with a fit or a silk dress. It has a seemingly endless array of classic runners, elevated shirts and head-turning printed robes. Then, there’s her infamous bed: towels to wear as dresses (the wine glass, dressed as an accessory, is completely optional).

Because much of the world sits at home in self-quarantine, it’s always tempting to build our wardrobes beyond the usual sweatpants and t-shirt look. After all, if your current level of activity just requires moving from your bed to your couch and then coming back again, you might as well feel a little more luxurious when you’re in it, right? That’s where Chrissy came in.

When you are looking for a fun leisure look for all your home work needs, look no further than Chrissy Teigen, who drops her attire and can teach the world a thing or two about staying comfortable and feeling glamorous. Scroll on for tips on dressing through Chrissy Teigen.

Bauer-Griffin / GC / Getty Images

She picks up the black uniform by mixing textures and throwing on prominent accessories.

Gotham / GC / Getty Images images

Laying a sports bra and leggings under a leather jacket for the perfect athleisure look L.A.

As she walked around the ocean with her family, Teigen turned colorful with her safe clothes, opting for a bright pink and blue silk robe.

Of course, there is always the set of towels, as Tegan demonstrates with the look of the brilliant white cloths attire.

When filming with her mother, Teigen opted for a 1980s-inspired workout look, styled with a pair of black leggings that boasted side-by-side cuts.

Teigen walked around her husband’s Grammy wall, went on an armchair-clad mirror, and this time chose a dress to slip on bright green silk.

Building a dollhouse with Luna calls for a pair of stretched black runners and a matching spaghetti strap layer.

Stagnation time requires a cropped black cloak and soft, messy curls.

Remember when she wore a pair of custom leggings with the legend of John the Fairy on them? Clothing style icon.