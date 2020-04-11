Chrissy Teigen’s attention to COVID-19 and her fight against insomnia will be shown at 5 p.m.

Poor thing Chrissy Teigen!

This model is seriously struggling with the emotional changes caused by the coronavirus plague among us. On Friday morning, he hit Insta Story, causing depression and insomnia from COVID-19.

Chrissy introduces the disciples to her home as she makes a beautiful bowl of noodles and plays with them in the background.

“I’m not asleep yet. It’s 5:21 in the morning. I’m eating alone in the kitchen downstairs. There really are no rules. No one is waking up. ”

Poor girl going through it! / (c) Chrissy Teigen / Instagram story

Oh no, that sounds awful! While he was at home all this time, he thought he would get some zzz, but I don’t think it could go beyond the truth of the Cravings author.

At the same time, Teigen also took it Twitter tried to listen to real crime podcasts to keep him asleep, explaining that the real method had failed him.

“None of my favorite murder podcasts have been updated, and I can’t sleep without their fear.”

John DomogAccording to his wife, some of his favorites include Casefile, Dateline, Sword and Scale, LA Living and Dying, Dr. Death, and Pam about Pam, and these options work better than others:

“I don’t like the commentary on the Murder Podcast. The I like the ending of the call. You can tell me you like it, but I promise I tried, I just said I don’t like the stupid look.

We appreciate the podcast, but hopefully someone will come up with two useful tips to help your mom relax. Based on reports of the spread of the coronavirus, public awareness efforts are unlikely to be forthcoming.

This is not the first time a 34-year-old has been affected by the plague around the world, and he hopes he can find comfort at home. Chrissy said earlier this week Ellen DeGeneres The current health crisis

“It’s not fair, it’s not real,” he said. Of course, this is the most unrealistic situation, but of course we are good. It was an unrealistic and unexpected experience for our family and everyone there. That’s crazy. “

He said he wanted to make the world a better place when it was all over.

“If we get so new, love and respect for people, it will be really beautiful and wonderful, because I know because we can connect with people again. Be emotional, laugh at what they’re saying, touch your face and hug my dad. It’s going to be such a wonderful thing to be able to touch. It’s going to be a great experience, so I think it’s going to be really great if we can at least get out of it and change it a little bit. ”

Well said, sit here, girl! We are almost on the other side.

(Photo via WENN / Avalon / Chrissy Teigen / Instagram).