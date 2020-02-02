Chrissy Teigen's most epic kitchen fails ... Losing fingers is one of them

Chrissy Teigen may be a great cook, but she is still human and still makes mistakes. One of these mistakes even led to a trip to the hospital!

“Of course I like to cook. It can be SO rewarding, but sometimes it feels like a roller coaster ride of fear, ”Teigen wrote in a new post on her Cravings website, followed by a series of stories and pictures about her funny cooking-related mishaps.

So if you have had many mistakes in the kitchen, you don’t have to feel bad. We’ve all been through this!

These baked potatoes really did the cut

The most memorable mishap happened when batter prepared potatoes.

“I came over … and he cut open the whole tip [of his finger]”, she explained and added jokingly: “All that John has is his fingers!”

Teigen snatched the mandolin slicer from her husband, but cut off her finger.

“We went to the emergency room, they sewed our fingers back on and now I’m not doing anything without my Kevlar gloves.”

The charred Thanksgiving Cake

Thanksgiving Pie is the best … but not when it is irreparably fired and unfortunately that happened with Teigen’s festive cake.

“In my Insta stories, I told how this filling was poured perfectly into two perfect cake crusts. How I topped it with the crumbling of my dreams. But then that happened, ”she recalled.

One thing she won’t cook with …

Nutella. The woman hates that stuff.

Your reasoning? We don’t know exactly, but she explains it as follows:

“I think a lot of people think hazelnut is good for them and say,” Oh, I feel so French, “but no, you eat chocolate in the morning.”

We’re not sure what shocked you more: the loss of fingers from her mandolin or her hatred of America’s favorite breakfast spread …

