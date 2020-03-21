Christ Community holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Editor’s note: Due to the serious public health implications associated with COVID-19, The Daily Memphian is making our coronavirus coverage accessible to all readers — no subscription needed.

Christ Community Health Services administered 50 free COVID-19 tests to citizens at their South Memphis clinic Saturday, Mach 21.

However, with the worldwide scarcity of appropriate materials to screen for the novel coronavirus, chief operating officer Lance Luttrell says Christ Community had to accomplish drive-thru screenings with supplies they already had.

“The Tennessee Department of Health is processing some of the tests. But, effective yesterday, they have reduced some of their criteria completely down to just the worst of the worst cases, which makes it nearly impossible for us to get testing done,” Luttrell said.

Nurses wait for the next drive-thru patient as staff from Christ Community Health Services administer some 50 free COVID-19 tests at a tent behind their South Memphis clinic on March 21, 2020. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

“The commercial labs we use are receiving tests. But it requires us to have the swabbing kits. We have been told that those are stuck in customs, and that those won’t be available for the next 14 days. So, we are having to pull from supplies that we’ve had from throughout all of our clinics to bring those together to make this testing site possible.”

With two weeks before the organization expects to receive outside resources to administer tests to the Memphis community, Luttrell says that his staff used 20% of their current cache of appropriate supplies.

“That leaves us at being able to do roughly four more of these types of events in the next two weeks,” he said.

“Hopefully, with the timing of that, we can get where we can get more supplies in.”

Before being able to make an appointment with Christ Community, citizens who called in were pre-screened to determine if their symptoms were among those associated with COVID-10, whether they’d traveled to an at-risk area, or had otherwise been exposed to the coronavirus.

Gwen Reese, director of Quality and Patient Safety for Christ Community Health Services, shows one of the swab kits being used during free COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru tent behind Christ Community’s South Memphis clinic on March 21, 2020. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

If they met the criteria, patients were able to drive behind the Christ Community clinic, where they could roll their window down and be given an oral swab by a staff member. Those swabs will be analyzed in a commercial lab over the next week.

Christ Community staff say they are optimistic that there will not be any positive tests.

“We don’t think there is massive community spread. We still think the vast majority of these people – maybe all of these people – would be negative,” said chief clinical officer Dr. Ben Andrews.

“But, by narrowing it down to those with symptoms that are most consistent with the infection, you get a better likelihood of using those tests to identify true cases.”

Dr. Reginique Green added that the prescreening process helped her and her colleagues service patients in an atmosphere that wasn’t chaotic, which was a focus area for the staff.

“At Christ Community, what we do every day is bring quality healthcare to the under-resourced. But we never dreamed that the entire community of Memphis, our neighboring states, and the entire country would be under-resourced,” Green said.

“So, we are doing our part to answer that call. We want to bring access to these tests, as they become available. As soon as we have them, the City of Memphis will have access to them.”

She said that the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe is a signifier that we are “all our brothers’ keepers.”

Lauren Thomas (left) and Shandrika Springfield with Christ Community Health Services screen patients before they can be tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing station behind Christ Community’s South Memphis clinic on March 21, 2020. Patients were screened before they could be tested to determine if they had symptoms associated with COVID-10, whether they’d traveled to an at-risk area or had otherwise been exposed to the coronavirus. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

“We’re only as strong as the weakest link in the chain. Hopefully, what we’ll learn from this is to be better humanitarians. We’ll look after each other better and care for each other better.

“There is no cure for this. There’s no real treatment. They are working on it. They are working on immunizations and treatments,” she said.

“But really, the best thing you can do with any virus is to bring your best self to fight the fight. Hopefully, after all of this is over and we get back to our normal lives, we’ll try to eat better, decrease our stress, and some of the other practices that we’ve learned to survive through this will be more available to people, so we can be a kinder, gentler America like we should be.”

Marisa McCracklin (left) and Vernetta Johnson experiment with new ways to high-five as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Jerrika Minnis (from left), 3, Jakira Jones, 5, and Paris Moore, 7, grab classwork from first grade teacher Taylor Beardall (reflection) while getting donated supplies at KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary school on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Erivana Sevion, 11, struggles to get her mask to sit right as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Kalynn Allen, 10, (left) ponders what donated supplies to grab while filling bags with Vincent Martin, 12, (right) that will be given to parents at KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary school on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Richard Lute, 71, passes out gloves with his wife Shirley Lute (right) as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Brenda Hardy (left) and pastor Doug Williams (center) pray with Sandra Ward (right) and her grandson Carnell Ward as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Christina Floyd gathers information during a drive-through food drive as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Autumn Robison, 2, pears out from a sunroof as her aunt Carlesha Chearie (bottom) grabs classwork from 1st grade teacher Tylor Beardall (left) at KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary school on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Sheri Bell (left), Marisa McCracklin, and Vernetta Johnson experiment with new ways to high-five as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Third grade teacher Franklin LeSueur hands out donated supplies and classwork to parents at KIPP Memphis Preparatory Elementary school on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Pastor Sheila Floyd keeps an eye on things as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

“It just feels like a dark time, and Christmas lights seemed to be a good way to bring some light to our neighborhood.” said Ashley Baker as she, her husband Ryan and their three kids pulled out strings of lights, candy cane yard art , and their 12-year-old frosty standup to decorate their Midtown yard on March 20, 2020. Baker also admitted that it was a good way to get the kids out of the house and participating in a family activity as many Memphians start to feel a little cabin fever forced to lock down their homes in leu of spring break fun. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central customer Aggie Gaddy wears a medical face mask while perusing the depleted grocery aisles on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

A coronavirus testing tent is setup outside the Midsouth Coliseum at Tiger Lane on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The testing center is not operational, but officials hope to start testing by early next week. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central customers form a line as they grab toilet paper on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central team member Davunshae Gainer stocked depleted shelves with paper towels on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central customers wait outside the store before it opens on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Es’ynce Woodruff, 9, (left) points to rolls of paper towels while shopping with Paris Hall (right) at the Target Memphis Central Store on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their paper good supplies daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shanetha Russell wipes down refrigerator doors with cleaning wipes at the Target Memphis Central Store on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Customers shop the empty paper goods aisle at the Target Memphis Central Store on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

ITS Fine Restaurant Group social media team members Bella Golightly (left) and Miles Kovarik (right) strategize ideas to help displaced servers on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Loflin Yard. Earlier that day, the local restaurant group announced the closure of several properties and employee layoffs due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Golightly, Kovarik and others in the group are looking for creative ways to help laid-off employees earn income during these trying times. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shoppers line up outside the busy Costco on Germantown Parkway as management attempts to comply with federal social distancing guidelines by allowing 10-20 customers into the store periodically, a policy designed to control checkout lines and crowding inside the store. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Costco employee Jodie Bowden disinfects grocery cart handles for customers as the enter the busy Costco on Germantown Parkway where management attempts to comply with federal social distancing guidelines by allowing 10-20 customers into the store periodically, a policy designed to control checkout lines and crowding. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A list of out-of-stock items greets shoppers lined up outside the busy Costco on Germantown Parkway as management attempts to comply with federal social distancing guidelines by allowing 10-20 customers into the store periodically, a policy designed to control checkout lines and crowding inside the store. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Deltha Earnest boxes up shrink-wrapped packages as food prep workers at the SCS Nutrition Services center sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Claudia Diggs (right), Stanley Cooke and Jennifer Dennis join a line of food prep workers at the SCS Nutrition Services center to sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Food prep workers at SCS Nutrition Services sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Cadarius Hart joins a line of food prep workers at SCS Nutrition Services to sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter (right) sits in an empty Shelby County Commission chamber with David Sweat, Chief of Epidemiology for the Shelby County Health Department, while awaiting her briefing with the County Commission on March 18, 2020. (Greg Campbell/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Kendrica Wright and Lee Williams sit on an empty Beale Street on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Miss Polly’s waiter Eli Wheeler scans his cell phone during an unusually slow St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Harmonica player Michael Blumenthal performs in front of the empty Kings Palace Cafe on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Artists Carl Brown (left) and Ernest Lawson (right) pack up their supplies around 7:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Tourists celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Beale Street on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, walk by the Blues City Cafe & Band Box billboard stating they temporarily will not have live music. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Buddy Nemenz sings to a small crowd gathered at Silky O’Sullivan’s on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a smaller-than-normal number of tourists and locals attend the St. Patrick’s Day festivities Tuesday, March 17, 2020 on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Musician Jamie Kenton strums his guitar on a vacant Beale Street on St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a smaller number of tourists and locals attend the St. Patrick’s Day festivities Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

And the band plays on … Larkin Bryant (left) and Jim Turpin turn out traditional Irish tunes at Celtic Crossing on St. Patrick’s Day March 17, 2020, as pub-goers try to balance everyday life with social distancing in wake on the coronavirus pandemic. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Margaret Walker sanitizes the wheelchair of her father, 80-year-old Henry Lantrip, while picking him outside of The Glenmary at Evergreen for a doctor’s appointment on March 17, 2020. In the light of the coronavirus outbreak, visitors are not permitted inside the assisted living facility. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Alem Worku signals down the line as volunteers gather in groups of 10 to work an assembly line on March 17, 2020, at the Midsouth Food Bank warehouse putting together 14-day food kids for needy families in Memphis. The Food Bank is trying to assemble 50,000 kits consisting of 25 pounds of canned, vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, oatmeal and rice to feed families that may be forced into isolation by COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Ellen Barnes boxes up cans of fruit as volunteers gather in groups of 10 to work an assembly line on March 17, 2020, at the Midsouth Food Bank warehouse putting together 14-day food kids for needy families in Memphis. The Food Bank is trying to assemble 50,000 kits consisting of 25 pounds of canned, vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, oatmeal and rice to feed families that may be forced into isolation by COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Ariel Wade assembles boxes as volunteers gather in groups of 10 to work an assembly line on March 17, 2020, at the Midsouth Food Bank warehouse putting together 14-day food kids for needy families in Memphis. The Food Bank is trying to assemble 50,000 kits consisting of 25 pounds of canned, vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, oatmeal and rice to feed families that may be forced into isolation by COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

ServiceMaster employee Nick Eddy disinfects his cubical with bleach wipes at the ServiceMaster headquarters in Downtown Memphis on March 17, 2020, as many corporations shift to working remotely and others ramp up their cleaning regimen due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

ServiceMaster day porter Adrian Curry cleans and disinfects the cafeteria at the ServiceMaster headquarters in Downtown Memphis on March 17, 2020, as many corporations shift to working remotely and others ramp up their cleaning regimen due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A smattering of tourists and spring breakers visit Beale Street on March 13, 2020, before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began urging a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A mobile mammogram bus retrofitted to test patients for COVID-19 sits outside of Baptist Memorial Hospital on March 13, 2020. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Janitorial contractor Angela Jones wipes down phones and handrails in the deserted baggage claim area at Memphis International Airport on March 13, 2020. In addition to adding more cleaning staff to clean and disinfect, the airport has temporarily closed the C terminal checkpoint as well as Maggie O’Shea’s and Moe’s Southwestern Grill restaurants because passenger numbers have fallen significantly below projections during an expected spring break peak time due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A weary Dan Aaby waits for a flight home to Roscoe, Illinois, at Memphis International Airport on March, 13, 2020. The airport has temporarily closed the C terminal checkpoint as well as Maggie O’Shea’s and Moe’s Southwestern Grill restaurants due to COVID-19 because passenger numbers have fallen significantly below projections during an expected spring break peak time. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

The Memphis International Airport has temporarily closed the C terminal checkpoint as well as Maggie O’Shea’s and Moe’s Southwestern Grill restaurants because passenger numbers have fallen significantly below projections during an expected spring break peak time due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Deeanna Beene shops for paper goods during a busy day at the CashSaver in Midtown Memphis on March, 12, 2020, where there were some shortages on cleaning wipes and disinfectant as customers fearful of COVID-19 try to stock up. Beene says her doctor suggested she wear a mask because she might be at an elevated risk due to her age and diabetes. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shoppers look for cleaning supplies during a busy day at the CashSaver in Midtown Memphis on March, 12, 2020, where there were some shortages on cleaning wipes and disinfectant as customers fearful of COVID-19 try to stock up. Manager Taylor James compared the recent volume to a prolonged snow storm with shoppers expecting to eat from home for awhile. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Crystal Dannell picks up a few snacks during a busy day at the CashSaver in Midtown Memphis on March, 12, 2020, where there were some shortages on cleaning wipes and disinfectant as customers fearful of COVID-19 try to stock up. Dannell has been visiting her brother, who suffers from leukemia, at the hospital and was asked to take extra precautions while out. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A man leaves the Memphis VA Medical Center wearing a mask on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital is using tents to pre-screen anyone who enters the facility. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Terrance Miller, a member of the Blue Suede Brigade, shoots photos for spring breakers Devina Lias (right) an Cherish Bridges in front of the National Civil Rights Museum on March 13, 2020. Miller is looking at a serious loss of income from his side gig with FedExForum security as sporting events and concerts get cancelled due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Terrance Miller, a member of the Blue Suede Brigade, jokes with spring breakers Devina Lias (left) and Cherish Bridges in front of the National Civil Rights Museum on March 13, 2020. Miller is looking at a serious loss of income from his side gig with FedExForum security as sporting events and concerts get cancelled due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Terrance Miller, a member of the Blue Suede Brigade, passes by the “I am a man” mural on South Main while walking his route near the National Civil Rights Museum on March 13, 2020. Miller is looking at a serious loss of income from his side gig with FedExForum security as sporting events and concerts get cancelled due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Students and parents from Tara Oaks Elementary Schiol board the Island Queen at Beale Street Landing for a short field trip tour of the Mississippi on March 12, 2020. All six suburban school districts have announced they are not planning to close early or for additional days in response to COVID-19 fears despite the Shelby County Schools’ decision to close. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A Westside Elementary student walks past the front of his school after getting out of class on March 12, 2020. Shelby County Schools announced they are closing schools, starting March 13 and resuming March 30 “due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19,” said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Westside Elementary School parent Jacquetta Surney (center) crosses the street after picking her children Dominic McCoy, Damarrhi McCoy and Meilani Surney from school on March, 12 2020. Shelby County Schools announced they are closing schools, starting March 13 and resuming March 30 “due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19,” said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Central High School students listen to music as they wait for their afternoon ride on the steps at Central on March 12, 2020. Shelby County Schools announced they are closing schools, starting March 13 and resuming March 30 “due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19,” said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter gives an update about the coronavirus on March 11, 2020, at the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security office. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Concerned about catching “A cold or coronavirus, or just getting sick,” Ernest Trice dons a mask in a crowd of Bloomberg supporters at Minglewood Hall as Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg delivers his stump speech during a campaign stop in Memphis on Feb. 28, 2020. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Church member Richard Lute, 71, passes out gloves as members of the Pursuit of God Church in partnership with Life Church, Bellevue Baptist and Mid-South Food Bank assemble some 250 food baskets to give away to those in need on March 20, 2020 at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

