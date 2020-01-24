Christchurch broadcaster Chris Lynch skin spot saves friend

“Jesus, Philippa,” broadcaster Chris Lynch told his childhood friend as they prepared to piece together a photo taken for the first time when they were toddlers.

“What is this bloody thing on your face? You need to have this thing checked. It looks a bit.”

This thing turned out to be skin cancer. And Lynch, an honest Newstalk ZB host, may have saved his friend’s life.

Philippa Matheson and Chris Lynch, photographed this summer reconstructing a photo taken when they were toddlers. Photo / provided

“I was in a Bolshevik mood,” he said of the summer day when his friend, Brisbane school counselor, Philippa Matheson, met to reconstruct the photo at the childhood home. from Matheson to Christchurch.

“I said, ‘This thing on your face looks like cancer’.”

Matheson told the Herald that she had seen her doctor about the place, which looked like a small crust with strange shadows around it, a few months earlier. We gave her a cream and told her to come back if it didn’t clean up the place.

The place remained, but the 37-year-old woman did not return to her doctor.

“I have three children, so I couldn’t come back.”

Matheson told Lynch the place was “all good”, but he was so worried that he sent a photo to his dermatologist friend, Dr. Ken Macdonald, said Lynch.

“He said it was some kind of questionable cancer thing, I don’t remember the name, and that when she goes back to Australia to cut it.”

A close-up of the spot on the temple of Philippa Matheson, which later turned out to be cancerous. Photo / provided

The place turned out to be skin cancer, but it was discovered soon enough that once it was cut, Matheson was in the clear.

She was grateful that her friend – whom she had known all her life after their mothers met for long weeks in the hospital after giving birth prematurely – had chosen to speak.

“He was brave enough to say something and he was very serious and firm about it.”

The friends shared the story in the hope that others would get the message that any skin change should be checked as soon as possible.

Matheson is a lovely person and he was so relieved that she was fine, said Lynch.

The broadcaster was about to fly to the Gold Coast when Matheson texted to say the location had turned out to be cancerous.

“I had a little cry on the plane, just thinking,” Thank goodness “[I said something].”

Philippa Matheson and Chris Lynch, photographed in the mid-1980s. During a reconstruction of the photo more than 30 years later, Lynch spotted a cancerous patch on Matheson’s head. Photo / provided

Macdonald, speaking today on Lynch’s Newstalk ZB, said the main message is “get there early” if you’re worried.

“If it has just presented itself as scabies, then obviously everyone gets them all the time, and so you give a little time and see if they stabilize. But if there are characteristics … pigments or abnormal colors, or a collection of blood vessels that are unusual, so it’s best to look at it.

“Most skin cancers, including melanoma, are diagnosed early and that’s what this is all about in the publicity – come in early and have someone look at it who can diagnose it . “

