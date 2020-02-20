[christian-bale-suggests-his-‘american-psycho’-castmates-thought-he-was-“the-worst-actor-they’d-ever-seen”]

Christian Bale has discovered that a range of his American Psycho castmates imagined that he was “the worst actor they’d ever seen” throughout filming.

The acclaimed Mary Harron-directed 2000 film, which starred Bale as the psychotic investment decision banker Patrick Bateman, was an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 novel of the exact name.

Talking to MovieMaker for a element which appeared back on the film 20 several years on from its first release, Bale discovered that he was a short while ago explained to by his American Psycho and Le Mans ’66 co-star Josh Lucas that his fellow actors weren’t impressed by Bale’s switch as Bateman through the capturing of the movie.

“Josh Lucas and I did a movie with each other lately and he opened my eyes to something that I had been unaware of,” Bale advised the publication, “with a laugh”.

“He informed me that all of the other actors considered that I was the worst actor they’d ever viewed,” the actor continued.

“He was telling me they stored seeking at me and chatting about me, expressing, ‘Why did Mary battle for this person? He’s horrible.’”

Bale included: “And it was not until finally [Lucas] saw the film that he modified his intellect. And I was in the dark totally about that critique.”

