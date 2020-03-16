Christian blogger says trans people are more harmful than coronavirus

The Christian ‘blogger’ is urging his followers not to be afraid of coronavirus because getting people to have an abortion is “the most destructive of our culture.”

Lori Alexander is the author behind The Transformed Wife, a blog that teaches women “to be thoughtful, to love and obey their husbands, to love their children, to be chaste, smart, good, and at home.”

In a recent post he acknowledged that he is “not hands-free” since he is not afraid of germs, and used the plague to turn against what he believes to be the world’s evil.

“It is a dangerous time for many but can we, as believers in Jesus Christ, submit ourselves?” he asks. The answer is no, according to Alexander, he believes that “God may have used the virus”.

“Many of the things that are happening in our culture (abortion, children being allowed to change their gender, pornography, child sex, etc.) should be more harmful to our culture than these viruses or the stock market.”

“Maybe God will use this virus. Our culture needs a wake-up call. The prospect of being sick and / or dying is where rubber meets the road and can wake people up from their sleep.”

He added that “we should all die someday”, adding that the coronavirus should encourage people to “reevaluate their lives”.

Without a medical knowledge, Alexander went on a rampage by telling women to be “positive” because the virus appears to be killing the elderly and the sick.

Although he has joined the latter group, he is not impressed because he uses elderberry products to boost the immune system. It really does! ”He says.

To those taking the plight of the global problem, it says: “Remember that this virus is not nearly as bad as the Bubonic plague or polio, but many are acting like it.”

His only response to the emergency regime that the US finds itself in is that he will “try” not to touch his face and wash his hands after going shopping.

“I do my best and leave something in the Lord’s hands,” she says confidently.