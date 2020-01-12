Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan makes a formal contract offer to the midfielder of Denmark

Loading...

Van Lyall Thomas

Christian Eriksen received applause when he left against Liverpool after previous anger from Spurs fans

According to Milan in Italy, Inter Milan is waiting for a response after making a contract offer to Christian Eriksen’s agent.

The Serie A club hopes to receive a positive response from Eriksen’s representative before approaching Tottenham this month to discuss a transfer.

Inter believes that it has made every effort to reach an agreement with the international of Denmark, which is free to speak to clubs in Europe because their agreement with the Spurs expires at the end of the season.

They want to move to Eriksen in January because they expect competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus when their contract ends completely and becomes a free agent in the summer.

Eriksen will be a free agent in the summer if he cannot seal a January move

Eriksen started 1-0 at home against Liverpool on Saturday and was chased by some parts of the support of the Spurs, but then received applause when he replaced Giovani Lo Celso.

Inter met Eriksen’s agent in Milan in the last few days to describe his 27-year-old offer, previously linked to Manchester United before making an offer.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham in the Premier League

The Spurs also make a new addition to their midfield with Gedson Fernandes ready to join the club in an 18-month loan agreement with Benfica after having chosen them over their West Ham rivals.

