Christian Eriksen “must remain professional at Inter Milan and give 100 percent to Tottenham,” says ex-player Louis Saha

Christian Eriksen may leave Tottenham, but must be willing to give “100 percent” for the team while he is still there.

This is the view of former Spurs striker Louis Saha, who has indicated that the Dane’s desire to leave the club has affected his performance this season.

Eriksen’s contract with Spurs expires this summer and there has been a lot of speculation about his future.

Eriksen is expected to leave Spurs this month

Inter Milan are believed to be the leader who signed him and Spurs wants to benefit from the player if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Spurs secured midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan earlier this week, which could pave the way for Eriksen to Italy.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, however, suggested that Eriksen will play a role in the Premier League in Watford on Saturday.

You can listen to Watford vs Tottenham LIVE’s full commentary on talkSPORT from 12:30 p.m.

And Saha urged Eriksen to do his best, even if he desperately tries to take another step.

Saha said: “The main thing for Eriksen is that he stays professional and gives 100% to the team. If he is chosen to play, he must do his best.

“It is the responsibility of his contract to do this.

“He didn’t do well, I don’t think he’s not motivated. It’s normal for his shape to deteriorate, and these transfer speculations have all worsened.”

“Players are not robots, they are humans and he may have uncertainty about his future.

“He is still trying and running the most kilometers of all players. It’s about gaining the right trust.

“He is a great player, Tottenham needs creativity and as a player he needs the feeling of freedom to be full.”

Louis Saha spoke to bonuscodebets.co.uk

