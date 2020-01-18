Christian Eriksen starts again before Inter Milan transfer?

Tottenham will meet Watford in Saturday’s early Premier League game – live on talkSPORT.

Jose Mourinho’s men continue to be inconsistent as he deals with injuries to his team’s spine, and he will no doubt fear visiting a Hornet team that has seen a renaissance under new boss Nigel Pearson.

Getty Images – Getty

Jose Mourinhos Spurs have won only one win in the last five games

Spurs have had two wins and a draw in their last six league games, but the 1-0 loss to Liverpool looked better.

Without two misses from Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso, it could easily have been a tie when the chosen champion sloppily defended.

A victory on Vicarage Road is crucial for Tottenham if they want a chance to get a top 4 result, but their injury list continues to limit their chances.

Mourinho currently have to do without striker Harry Kane, goalkeeper No. 1 Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies.

Lloris is back in training but will not be available for the match while Erik Lamela was impressed after his injury.

AFP or licensor

Jose Mourinho supported Christian Eriksen after he was booed by Tottenham fans

These problems have led Christian Eriksen, who was previously on the sidelines, to become a key man again despite some average performances.

The fans didn’t take it well and Boos welcomed him in his last two appearances, but since new signing Gedson Fernandes is still up to date, Eriksen seems to be a surprise starter, especially when the move to Inter Milan is almost done ,

Getty – Contributor

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England

Fernandes, who has received an 18-month loan from Benfica, should at least play a small role, as Mourinho is still unfamiliar with Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott is the young striker.

In the meantime, Jan Vertonghen could stay on the bench because of his poor shape, while Japhet Tanganga may also be out when Spurs returns to a four.

This is what Tottenham could look like against Watford – live on talkSPORT

Will this be Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham team?

