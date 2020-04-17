DuckTales revealed that Violet has two sex partners.

Christian set up clashes with two gay ducks inside the Disney reboot of DuckTales, where tens of thousands of people are dying daily because of a coronavirus.

This month, DuckTales revealed that the celebrity has two sex partners. The third installment of the DisneyXD revival show kicked off a secret show involving Violet’s family, Huey’s partner Dewey and Lewey played by Libe Borter.

While most were happy with duck ducks, founding Christian, writer and denominational park head Ken Ham was not.

Ham is the CEO and co-founder of Answers in Genesis with the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter, Noah’s amusement park.

Christian fundamentalist Ken Ham, in front of his “great” ark. (Luke Sharrett / To The Washington Post via Getty)

His organization defines “homosexuality, homosexuality, marriage, self-esteem, delinquency and corruption”.

Mr Ham wrote on Facebook: “Disney continues to develop LGBT + children carelessly and shamelessly. Here it is through the re-launch of the DuckTales show on Disney + transmissions with the ‘gay father’ family.

“Disney’s other kids ‘program is pushing gay, and DuckTales executive director and broadcaster Frank Angones seems to have complained that the homosexual show was a 1980s romantic show’.”

He quoted the words of DuckTales CEO Frank Angones, who recently said: “I am well aware that ‘queer representation through parents and influencers’ is a problem, and we have been frustrated in many of these dating relationships. We have not done enough LGBTQ + rep.

“We have themes and ideas that tell the right LGBT + issues. But there is always an additional opportunity; I don’t want a cop and a cook to say ‘look at this we did!’ ”

Angones added: “I am committed to being good and getting the opportunity to be in the top three for this show and for the pros and cons.”

This statement seems to increase Ham’s anger greatly.

He continued: “There you have it. Disney is having more of a gay act on Disney + to help your children in this anti-gay, sinister way that destroys the family.

“Sadly, Disney has always done what they wanted.”

Unfortunately, Disney has never been in LGBT history like Ham thought.

We found out in February that a family-run project that Disney + quietly interrupted Simon TV’s romance with is “too big”.

The new TV show is called Love, Victor and is a movie producer, based on the book.

Disney + excluded the television movie from its rally because it discusses the topic of “gay porn”, and the writers fear that families will not watch movies with “toddlers”.