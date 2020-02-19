[christian-gentleman-suing-united-states-postal-service-claims-he-was-designed-to-get-the-job-done-sundays]

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania — A former Pennsylvania mail provider accused the United States Postal Service of violating his rights by necessitating him to do the job Sundays.

Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, filed a lawsuit Friday versus the federal agency, saying he was enable go from his placement just after refusing to do the job Sundays for spiritual motives.

The federal lawsuit claimed Groff labored “flexibly” to accommodate his convictions of not working on Sundays by offering to choose up vacation, evening and Saturday hrs that some others did not want to work.

Groff, who worked for the USPS for seven yrs, said the company began implementing a no-exceptions Sunday policy on him and “needlessly disciplined him,” according to a statement introduced by his defense on Monday. The disciplinary techniques involved suspensions as long as two weeks.

The statement reported he was finally enable go from his placement.

“In a free and respectful culture, federal government must acknowledge those people variations among us that make us excellent, somewhat than punishing these variations, particularly when individuals variations end result from our sincerely held spiritual beliefs,” stated David Crossett, a person of the attorneys symbolizing Groff.

A USPS spokeswoman explained to Lancaster On-line on Monday that the agency does not normally comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit is trying to find reinstatement of Groff’s posture with accommodation, again fork out and unspecified payment for emotional distress. The complaint also requests for the company to build policies that present equal work prospects for religious observance of Sabbath on Sundays.