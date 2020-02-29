Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian girl, fulfills French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 28, 2020. — Rafael Yaghobzadeh/Pool pic via Reuters

PARIS, Feb 29 — Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan, said yesterday following assembly President Emmanuel Macron that she experienced been invited her to live in France.

Bibi was acquitted of the blasphemy conviction previous yr and has since been dwelling with her family in Canada. Her case outraged Christians all over the world and fanned divisions within generally Muslim Pakistan.

Questioned by reporters right after her audience with Macron if there experienced been a French supply of asylum, Bibi mentioned: “I have received the invitation from the president and the French Republic, and I’m honoured.”

Speaking outside the house Macron’s Elysee Palace headquarters, she claimed, while, that she desired time to make a decision about no matter whether to transfer to France, expressing she wished to target for now on her health and fitness and her relatives.

An Elysee formal mentioned: “France is completely ready to welcome her if that is her wish, in accordance with the strategies for a request for asylum.”

Below French procedures, a person looking for asylum has to post a ask for to an unbiased point out agency, which decides no matter whether to grant it. It was not crystal clear if Bibi experienced submitted a request.

Bibi, a farm worker and a mother of four, was convicted in 2010 of creating derogatory remarks about Islam immediately after neighbours doing work in the fields with her objected to her consuming h2o from their glass mainly because she was not Muslim.

She invested eight decades on demise row.

She was produced in Oct 2018 soon after Pakistan’s Supreme Courtroom overturned her conviction. That selection prompted protests from religious hardliners contacting for her dying and demanding that the federal government avert her from leaving Pakistan.

Two politicians in Pakistan who sought to enable her were being assassinated, including Punjab province governor Salman Taseer, shot by his possess bodyguard. She left Pakistan for Canada in May well 2019. — Reuters