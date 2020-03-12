The right-wing pastor has said that only “pots” wash their hands in response to the coronavirus and that the closed churches do not have “balls”.

There have been many, many surprises from right-wing preachers, pastors and clergy since the coronavirus began to spread in Europe. But Jonathan Shuttlesworth’s televangelist spokesman has to be one of the worst.

The pastor, the founder of Revival Today TV, said “a group of sectarians” had closed several churches in Europe.

“Shame on any church in Europe, the entire sect, which is closed at this time,” says the LGBTQ Nation.

The anti-LGBT + pastor laughed at the churches for listening to scientists and trying to stimulate the spread of the coronavirus.

Jonathan Shuttlesworth has set up churches – which are mostly Catholic – for bowing down to science and banning or banning the use of clean water.

“Catholic Church with no clean water in the lounge – how clean is the water?” he said.

“It should be a sign to you that your whole religion is a lie. Any faith that does not work in real life is a false belief. It is completely false.”

You’re lost. Cover of pansies. No balls. You have not played any role in this line and you do not realize it.

He also continued to denounce religious people for publishing what they can do to end the war, as it is clear that he is well aware.

“If you are putting out booklets and urging everyone to use Purell [hands-on] before they go into the salutary church, just turn your service history and burn your church – and turn it into a casino or something else,” he said.

He met with church leaders trying to end the plague as a ‘bunch of pansies’.

Jonathan Shuttlesworth went on to say that “the devil does not want it to be parties” and said this was a good reason to get more people to gather.

“Once in Italy I would call an open army to pray for the sick. If you have to go to prison, go to jail,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, Shuttlesworth and many other LGBT + activists find a way to condemn the coronavirus epidemic in the LGBT + community.

Earlier this week, an anti-LGBT + rabbi in Israel condemned the spread of the coronavirus in the presence of the Pride parade. Prior to this, the pastor had criticized LGBT + sin.