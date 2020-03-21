DURING the decline of surgical blades – a necessity for future medicine – Christian Siriano has vowed to make it to New York state. (John Lamparski / Getty Pictures / Photo via Instagram)

In our most famous era that does so much more than sing “Think” for no ungodly reason, composer Christian Siriano vows to help make masks for New York State hospitals.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the former winner of Project Runway and his team will be wearing surgical masks to help reduce the gap between the coronavirus epidemic.

Siriano explained to the lawmaker that he would give him a job as the COVID-19 lawsuit confirmed it had exceeded 7,000.

‘Andrew Andrew Cuomo if we want masks my team will help make some more’.

Hospitals and doctors in New York are said to be too low on eyes and other gears to protect health workers from the virus, prompting Cuomo to urge supporters on Twitter.

NY has a significant need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gloves, gowns and masks – as well as ventilators.

If you can make anything you can find, New York is buying. Please email (email protected)

Help us share this far! pic.twitter.com/ButFM0D3bD

– Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

“When Andrew Cuomo says we want masks my team will help make some more,” the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter in response to an invitation from the governor.

We connect with @CSiriano. How grateful you are for his help!

Who’s next?

Let’s do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO

– Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

“I have a complete sewing team working that will help.”

“Thanks,” Cuomo replied, “please come and we’ll give you a DM.”

Later in the day, Cuomo made sure to contact Siriano.

“We appreciate his help so much,” he added, “who?

“Let’s do this together, NY!”

Designer Christian Siriano: ‘It’s not about fashion, it’s about helping people.’

Siriano has hired a tireless crew of employees who are sorting out the N95 essential masks.

Masks are a way of treating medical professionals, where sweating and coughing can expose the magicians who are making care and trying to get infected.

We have been developing several models to help as many people as possible. Here is the process to find the right one. More to come thank everyone we want to bring in the right people ASAP pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT

– Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

The US has about 13 million stores, but government officials warn that more than a billion are needed in the next five months.

The lack of protective equipment makes it difficult for staff to cope with the phenomenon, as doctors and nurses point to a lack of resources.

Siriano made it clear in a few Instagram stories that, as a result, these updates could not be more painful.

“Guys, this is easy,” he confirmed in another Instagram story.

“It’s not just about fashion, it’s about helping people.”