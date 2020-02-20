[christian-theme-park-in-florida-laying-off-most-workers]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Christian-oriented theme park in central Florida that describes itself as “bringing the Bible to life” is laying off most of its workers.
The Holy Land Experience last week filed notice with the city of Orlando and state officials that it would be eliminating 118 positions. That represents most of the jobs at the theme park in Orlando’s tourist corridor.
Holy Land Experience officials said in a letter that they were shifting focus from entertainment and theatrical productions to the park’s Biblical Museum.
Theme parks officials said the layoffs would take place by mid-April. Employees will get a severance package based on their length of employment, the letter said.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse
Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle
Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue
Thursday Morning Forecast
church preschool car breakin
17-year-old shot, killed in Wimauma, investigation underway
USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics
Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup
Citrus County couple quarantined in the US
Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil
Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City
Trending Stories