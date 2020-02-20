[Christian theme park in Florida laying off most workers]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[christian-theme-park-in-florida-laying-off-most-workers]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Christian-oriented theme park in central Florida that describes itself as “bringing the Bible to life” is laying off most of its workers.

The Holy Land Experience last week filed notice with the city of Orlando and state officials that it would be eliminating 118 positions. That represents most of the jobs at the theme park in Orlando’s tourist corridor.

Holy Land Experience officials said in a letter that they were shifting focus from entertainment and theatrical productions to the park’s Biblical Museum.

Theme parks officials said the layoffs would take place by mid-April. Employees will get a severance package based on their length of employment, the letter said.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled

Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

church preschool car breakin

Thumbnail for the video titled

17-year-old shot, killed in Wimauma, investigation underway

Thumbnail for the video titled

USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled

Citrus County couple quarantined in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled

Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil

Thumbnail for the video titled

Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss