Christians celebrate “Silent Fire” ceremony in the midst of the pandemic

JERUSALEM (AP) – A small group of Christian clergymen celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulcher Church in Jerusalem as the coronavirus pandemic prevented worshipers from participating in the mysterious ancient ritual.

They entered the Edicule, a chamber built at the place where Christians believe that Jesus was buried and raised from the dead after being crucified. They were born with candles lit by a mysterious fire that the faithful saw as a divine message. The source of the fire is a closely guarded secret.

Clergymen, of different Orthodox denominations, turned inside the empty church, singing prayers that echoed on the walls.

In previous years, the church was full of pilgrims, each holding candles and passing the light around, illuminating the centennial walls. The ceremony, along with other Easter events before Easter, was cut short in line with a ban on public meetings.

Israel has reported more than 13,000 coronavirus infections and 158 deaths. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and they recover within a few weeks. But it is very contagious and can cause serious illness or death, especially in older patients or with health problems.

Israel says it has organized special agreements with church leaders to allow the Holy Flame to be carried abroad to other Orthodox communities. Since anyone entering Israel must be quarantined, foreign dignitaries who come to collect the flame will receive it on their planes and immediately return home.

The ritual dates to at least 1,200 years. Orthodox churches celebrate this Easter.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London