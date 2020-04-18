Christians celebrate “Silent Fire” ceremony in the midst of the pandemic

JERUSALEM (AP) – A small group of Christian clergymen celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulcher Church in Jerusalem as the coronavirus pandemic prevented worshipers from participating in the mysterious ancient ritual.
They entered the Edicule, a chamber built at the place where Christians believe that Jesus was buried and raised from the dead after being crucified. They were born with candles lit by a mysterious fire that the faithful saw as a divine message. The source of the fire is a closely guarded secret.
A priest walks outside of the Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of the West Bank in Bethlehem on April 18, 2020, while the church is closed due to a lock imposed to cut off the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. , before the arrival of the “Holy Fire” from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. (Photo by MUSA AL SHAER / AFP via Getty Images)
Clergymen, of different Orthodox denominations, turned inside the empty church, singing prayers that echoed on the walls.
An Orthodox Christian priest prays at the entrance of the Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of the West Bank in Bethlehem on April 18, 2020, while the church is closed due to a blockade imposed to cut off the pandemic. of Covid-19 coronavirus, prior to arrival. of the “Holy Fire” of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. (Photo by MUSA AL SHAER / AFP via Getty Images)
In previous years, the church was full of pilgrims, each holding candles and passing the light around, illuminating the centennial walls. The ceremony, along with other Easter events before Easter, was cut short in line with a ban on public meetings.
Armenian clergymen with face masks and gloves walk to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, traditionally believed by many Christians as the place of crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in the ancient city of Jerusalem after the traditional ceremony of fire was called in the middle of coronavirus, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Some clergy on Saturday marked the Holy Fire ceremony, as the coronavirus pandemic prevented thousands of Orthodox Christians from participating in one of their oldest and most mysterious rituals. at the church in Jerusalem marking the place of Jesus’ tomb. (AP Photo / Ariel Schalit)
Israel has reported more than 13,000 coronavirus infections and 158 deaths. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and they recover within a few weeks. But it is very contagious and can cause serious illness or death, especially in older patients or with health problems.
A man wearing a protective mask holds candles out of the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, as very few Orthodox Christians gather in the Old City of Jerusalem to celebrate Easter due to a shutdown by authorities to try to limit the coronavirus novel’s spread on April 18, 2020. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images)
Israel says it has organized special agreements with church leaders to allow the Holy Flame to be carried abroad to other Orthodox communities. Since anyone entering Israel must be quarantined, foreign dignitaries who come to collect the flame will receive it on their planes and immediately return home.
An Armenian priest wearing a protective mask and gloves goes to the Holy Fire lit at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, as very few Orthodox Christians gather in the Old City of Jerusalem to celebrate Easter because of the blocking imposed by the authorities on try to limit the spread. from the coronavirus novel, April 18, 2020. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images)
The ritual dates to at least 1,200 years. Orthodox churches celebrate this Easter.
A priest wearing a protective mask seems to have few Orthodox Christians gathering in the old city of Jerusalem to celebrate Easter because of a blockade by authorities to try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, on April 18, 2020. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images)
