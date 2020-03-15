Christina Aguilera rocks Frankenboots on the crimson carpet

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
0
34
Christina Aguilera rocks Frankenboots on the red carpet

A reader writes:

Expensive Ivana,

My bridezilla cousin is scheduling a “Snow White”- themed marriage ceremony up coming calendar year. We bridesmaids are supposed to dress as the Seven Dwarfs — bogus beards and all. Enable!

— Grumpy in Gloucester

Pricey Grumpy,

Morsel, bridezilla leaves you no decision: It is time to split out the petty. Unless she particularly mentioned, “No dyeing your beard pink and dusting it with gold glitter,” I’d say go total fab.

That little tip received my Auntie Weetabix to start with position in the Miss out on Snortling-on-the-Rind Beauty Pageant, by the way.

Talking of sights to behold, get a load of the outfits I caught all through this week’s crimson-carpet stakeout.

Permit me fluff these Ruffled Feathers, and I’ll file my report:

RUFFLED FEATHERS

1 aspect Rumple Minze
1 component Wild Turkey Bourbon

Incorporate components in a shot glass.

— drinknation.com

  • ANKLES RANKLE: Shauna Sand should see a professional about that Yeti leg circumstance. . (Picture by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

  • SHE Dropped US: Who can pull off Frankenboots and an outre fannypack?Christina Aguilera, which is who. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • TILE Just one ON: Marsai Martin is mighty very pleased of her new roof shingles. (Picture by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • LAME Hard work: Jena Rose nailed the “make a dress from Mylar bash balloons” problem. (Picture by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR