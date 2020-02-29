christina-cimorelli-reveals-she’s-expecting-after-suffering-miscarriage

Christina Cimorelli is expecting!

The Cimorelli member and her husband Nick Reali produced the announcement on YouTube on Saturday (February 29).

“We are so thrilled to announce that CHRISTINA IS Pregnant!!!!!!!!! 🤰🏻,” the singing team captioned the online video. “Make sure to check out the video clips under for again tale if you are just now joining this journey! Thank you fellas for all the remarkable assistance, well needs and prayers the final few months. There have been a ton of ups and downs but Christina is accomplishing truly perfectly and we are all SO pleased for her and Nick. Please go on to pray for them as they start their family and make certain to subscribe for more updates! Really like you men!!”

“I’M Expecting!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭,” Christina added on Instagram. “Yes, I simply cannot feel it either! If you’re as stunned as I was, enjoy the video on our YouTube channel (cimorellitheband) and I’ll describe everything haha. Also, I posted a first trimester update video on my YouTube channel (chriscim)! Extra in depth posts about my practical experience coming shortly but for now…. I just wanna say we are so over and above grateful and thrilled to welcome our child into this world in August 😭💗🎉✨.”

Christina Cimorelli opened up to followers about suffering a miscarriage last month.

Congratulations the delighted pair!

Check out the movie now to listen to their total tale.

ICYMI, come across out which Cimorelli member has left the band.