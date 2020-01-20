Christina Milian offers her first look at the second newborn child – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4dd3425dc929108415049219905774c012%
Both the actress of & # 39; Falling Inn Love & # 39; Like her friend, Matt Pokora, they went to their individual Instagram accounts to announce the arrival of their baby.
Christina Milian It is a new mother.
The singer and actress and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, both went to social networks to share baby news.
The 38-year-old man published a black-and-white photo of the newborn on Instagram on Monday, January 20, and added the title: “And so we begin. Isaiah 01/20/20. Just perfect. The world is yours, Son. Love , mom and dad “.
Matt also posted a message in French, which translates as: “Once upon a time, Isaiah. Born on 01/20/2020 … it’s up to you to write the rest … welcome my son.”
Little Isaiah is the second daughter of the singer of “Dip It Low”. She is also the mother of Violet, nine, her daughter from her marriage to her ex-husband. The dream.
