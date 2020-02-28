[Christine and the Queens announces London Moth Club demonstrate – how to get tickets]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Detectfor particulars of your information defense legal rights Invalid Email

Christine and the Queens has announced details of an intimate London show.

The artist will headline the Moth Club on March seven. It’ll mark her smallest London gig and is section of Annie Mac’s AMP Sequence.

She’ll perform tracks from her not long ago released EP ‘La vita nuova’ alongside lover favourites.

The EP characteristics single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ and a collaboration with Caroline Polachek, who’s also undertaking a established for AMP.

It followed up her acclaimed next studio album ‘Chris’ which also saw the accompanying tour get rave evaluations, with sets at All Factors East and Glastonbury in 2019.

The AMP collection celebrates planet class artists, foreseeable future feminine headliners and rising indie talent, with the opportunity to catch these acts in intimate venues across London.

It will operate from March four-7 at venues together with Oslo, Camden Assembly, Shacklewell Arms, The Lexington, Lafayette with performances from Lianne La Havas, The Massive Moon, Arlo Parks, Pleasure Crookes, Blossoms and The Murder Funds.

As effectively as the dwell performances company are also invited to the AMP London Meeting which will attribute conversations about the up coming era of audio field figureheads, which will take location at Camden Dwelling on Friday March six.

You can find out how to get tickets for Christine and the Queens’ personal clearly show underneath.

How to get tickets

They are now obtainable from See Tickets listed here.

Tickets are priced at £12 and restricted to two for every buy.

The comprehensive lineup

Wednesday March 4

Lianne La Havas / Rachel Chinouriri / Tayo Audio at Moth Club

The Murder Money / Performing Men’s Club / Odd Morris at 100 Club

Caroline Polachek / Joseph Lawrence & The Garden at St Pancras Aged Church

The Large Moon / Speak Display / Drug Store Romeos at Oslo

Miraa May / Benjiflow / Amaria at XOYO

Arlo Parks / Collard at Bethnal Green Doing work Mens Club

Thursday March 5

Avelino / Knucks / Shaybo at Underworld

The Magic Gang / Do Very little / Lazarus Kane at Courtyard Theatre

Sam Tomkins / Ama / Finn Askew at Camden Assembly

Blossoms / Cabbage / Katy J Pearson at Laffyette

Matt Maltese / Julia Bardo at Shacklewell Arms

Lava La Rue / Master Peace / Pinty at Bussey Building

Friday March six

AMP London Meeting at Camden Household

Annie Mac and visitors at Printworks

Joy Crookes / Tamera / Berwyn Du Bois at Oslo

The Snuts / Badgirl$ at Sebright Arms

Remi Wolf / Lola Young at Courtyard Theatre

Sunday March 7