[Christine and the Queens announces London Moth Club demonstrate – how to get tickets]

Christine and the Queens has announced details of an intimate London show.
The artist will headline the Moth Club on March seven. It’ll mark her smallest London gig and is section of Annie Mac’s AMP Sequence.
She’ll perform tracks from her not long ago released EP ‘La vita nuova’ alongside lover favourites.
The EP characteristics single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ and a collaboration with Caroline Polachek, who’s also undertaking a established for AMP.
It followed up her acclaimed next studio album ‘Chris’ which also saw the accompanying tour get rave evaluations, with sets at All Factors East and Glastonbury in 2019.
The AMP collection celebrates planet class artists, foreseeable future feminine headliners and rising indie talent, with the opportunity to catch these acts in intimate venues across London.
It will operate from March four-7 at venues together with Oslo, Camden Assembly, Shacklewell Arms, The Lexington, Lafayette with performances from Lianne La Havas, The Massive Moon, Arlo Parks, Pleasure Crookes, Blossoms and The Murder Funds.
As effectively as the dwell performances company are also invited to the AMP London Meeting which will attribute conversations about the up coming era of audio field figureheads, which will take location at Camden Dwelling on Friday March six.
You can find out how to get tickets for Christine and the Queens’ personal clearly show underneath.
How to get tickets
They are now obtainable from See Tickets listed here.
Tickets are priced at £12 and restricted to two for every buy.
The comprehensive lineup
Wednesday March 4
-
Lianne La Havas / Rachel Chinouriri / Tayo Audio at Moth Club
-
The Murder Money / Performing Men’s Club / Odd Morris at 100 Club
-
Caroline Polachek / Joseph Lawrence & The Garden at St Pancras Aged Church
-
The Large Moon / Speak Display / Drug Store Romeos at Oslo
-
Miraa May / Benjiflow / Amaria at XOYO
-
Arlo Parks / Collard at Bethnal Green Doing work Mens Club
Thursday March 5
-
Avelino / Knucks / Shaybo at Underworld
-
The Magic Gang / Do Very little / Lazarus Kane at Courtyard Theatre
-
Sam Tomkins / Ama / Finn Askew at Camden Assembly
-
Blossoms / Cabbage / Katy J Pearson at Laffyette
-
Matt Maltese / Julia Bardo at Shacklewell Arms
-
Lava La Rue / Master Peace / Pinty at Bussey Building
Friday March six
-
AMP London Meeting at Camden Household
-
Annie Mac and visitors at Printworks
-
Joy Crookes / Tamera / Berwyn Du Bois at Oslo
-
The Snuts / Badgirl$ at Sebright Arms
-
Remi Wolf / Lola Young at Courtyard Theatre
Sunday March 7
-
Hamzaa / Tayla Parxx at Seabright Arms
-
Anyone You Know / Noisy at The Previous Blue Past
-
Inhaler / The Ninth Wave / Walt Disco
-
Beabadoobee / Oscar Lang at Omeara