christine-and-the-queens-announces-past-minute-personal-london-clearly-show

Christine and the Queens has introduced a distinctive intimate gig in London to rejoice the release of her shock new EP ‘La vita nuova’.

The EP arrived currently (February 28), and follows on from the French artist’s acclaimed 2018 album ‘Chris’. It contains the single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’.

Christine and the Queens has now declared a distinctive show at London’s Moth Club on Saturday, March seven. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get them from here.

Christine And The Queens (Image: Camille Vivier)

The gig, which is remaining held in the smallest location she’s at any time played in, is element of Annie Mac’s AMP London collection, and will see Christine and the Queens accomplishing tracks from her new EP furthermore some supporter favourites.

As effectively as the new EP, Christine and the Queens has also produced a shorter film. The visual attributes the release’s five tracks in as a lot of sequences, and was filmed at the entire world famed Opéra Garnier opera dwelling in Paris.

Christine and the Queens co-presented Robyn with the award for Songwriter of the Ten years at the NME Awards 2020 before this thirty day period.

Speaking to NME with her co-presenter Charli XCX, Christine dealt with how “change requires to arrive from the ground up” in order to tackle sexism in the tunes industry.