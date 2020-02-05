Christine and the Queens – ‘Guys, I was sad’ Track Review

If the dirty push of their last album “Chris” put lust in the foreground, then “People, I’ve Been Sad” are Christine and The Queens, who instead have their hearts on their satin sleeves. “It is true that I was sad” She starts to come out of the stuttering car tuning to confide in herself more directly. “It is true that I am gone.” It’s a decent lyrical fallback to their collaboration with Charli XCX last year, but here the pent-up feeling of instability in the track is redirected towards something softer and more melancholic.

This vulnerable facet of Christine and The Queens is joined by warm, longing explosions of synthesizer vocals, which are used as melodic instruments, and rich waves of acoustic strings. Do you think Janet Jackson collides with “futuristic manipulation” in “Come Back To Me” in heartbreak mode?

Christine and Queen’s debut album “Chaleur Humaine” struggled to find their place in the world as outsiders, while “Chris” rejected conformity in favor of transgressions. it feels different again. After so much self-examination and self-sufficiency, “People, I’m sad” seems to be longing for a different kind of connection with another person. “It’s just that myself and I” Christine and the queens sing, “Missed too long.” Although it initially looks like it appeals to several people, “People, I’ve Been Sad” is gradually being spoken to only one person.

A thousand dead thistles sting on the French-sung bridge, the sunlight scorches pale skin and glass piercings at your bare feet. Even if the whole world conspires to create countless obstacles, Christine and the queens are ready to disappear and wipe themselves out to stay with them. “If you fall apart, I’ll fall behind you” She sings. “You know the feeling …” It is a distorted and destructive love, encapsulated.