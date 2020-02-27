christine-and-the-queens-share-shock-new-ep-and-small-movie-‘la-vita-nuova’

Christine and The Queens have surprise-released a brand name new EP named ‘La Vita Nuova’, which comes together with a limited film that includes all of its 6 tracks. Watch it under.

The movie, which was written by Christine and directed by prolonged-time collaborator Colin Solal Cardo, is established in Paris’ entire world well known Opéra Garnier opera dwelling.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EIdSORj_dd0?feature=oembed" title="Christine and the Queens - La vita nuova" width="696"></noscript>

It attributes Christine and a cast of dancers, doing on the building’s rooftop and stage, culminating in a collaboration with Caroline Polachek, who attributes on the EP’s title monitor.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

one. People, I’ve Been Sad



2. Je Disparais Dans Tes Bras



3. Mountains (We Satisfied)



4. Nada



five. La Vita Nuova (feat. Caroline Polachek)



6. I Disappear In Your Arms

Out there to stream now previously mentioned, ‘La Vita Nuova’ is also having a entire bodily release on April 10. CD and vinyl editions are offered to pre-buy now.

Christine And The Queens very first teased the release yesterday, with the EP’s title and a brief clip from the video appearing on Instagram.

The EP follows the release of her hottest single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ previously this yr. Mentioned NME‘s El Hunt of the launch: “warped and destructive really like has never sounded this mouth watering.”