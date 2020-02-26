christine-and-the-queens-teases-that-some-thing-new-is-coming-tomorrow

Christine And The Queens has taken to social media to tease one thing new that is due to arrive tomorrow.

In a clip shared to her Instagram, tomorrow’s date (February 27) and the words and phrases ‘La Vita Nuova’ flash up, adopted by a short clip of a group of folks raising their fingers in unison and shaking them.

Very likely to be a new music or movie, Christine does not give significantly else away — just that it arrives at eight: 30PM CET (7: 30PM British isles time).

Just take a glance at the clip underneath:

The teaser video clip will come after the launch of her most current single ‘People, I have Been Sad’ in which “warped and destructive love has never ever sounded this delicious,” in accordance to NME‘s El Hunt.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX and Héloïse Letissier of Christine And The Queens introduced the prestigious Songwriter Of The Decade award to Robyn at this year’s NME Awards.

“The winner of tonight’s Songwriter of The 10 years award is nothing considerably less than a dwelling legend. Her career as an artist, performer, songwriter, homosexual icon and greatest bash man or woman has spanned several decades,” Charlie XCX claimed.

Letissier extra: “She accomplished one thing just about unachievable with every track she wrote.”