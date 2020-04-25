Christine McGuinness celebrates 12 years of sobriety

Christine McGuinness is 12 years sober and loving life (photo: Instagram)

Christine McGuinness celebrates 12 years without drinking a drop of alcohol and is good for her!

Teetotal star Real Housewives of Cheshire set a milestone by throwing herself back as a teenager with two drinks of vodka in her hand.

In the photo taken at the age of 18, Christine rocked the pink wig and danced at the bar in Blackpool.

32-year-old wife Paddy McGuinness wrote: “It’s been over 12 years since I last tasted. I was 18 here in Blackpool, I’m not sure where I found the pink wig, but I think it was a great night!

“I thought a lot about it today, double cranberry vodka, one in each hand.

“Tomorrow is a new day, we are lucky, at home, safe and healthy.”

The mother of three children added hashtags: “#itsbeenalongday # stressful day #SoberLife #teetotaler”

The star of reality has openly talked about her sobriety in the past, explaining that she is turning to fitness to get her “natural high”.

She told her followers on Instagram in 2018: “I don’t see anything in it! Exercise is my natural high! ”

“Also … I don’t ask people who like to drink alcohol, so why people ask me not? Each at its own discretion. “

Earlier she explained that she was turning to “natural high” (photo: Instagram)

Christine is now self-insulating with Top Gear Paddy and their three children – the Penelope and Leo twins, six-year-olds, and four-year-old Felicity – all diagnosed with autism.

She recently explained that feeding children in confinement had become a struggle because they missed McDonald so much.

In addition to returning empty packaging, McDonald Christine explained: “One meal that all my three children would eat @mcdonalds, which we miss!

“I never thought I’d like to order fast food for my children, but because I expected the changes to affect them and my two kids hardly eat them, that’s been the case for over three weeks.”

She added: “These are not” picky eaters. ” It comes down to struggling with changes, huge changes in their little life. I know we’re not alone, I’ve had so much news about McD! # Autism awareness. ‘

