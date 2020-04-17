Christine & The Queens Shares New I Disappear In Your Arms

Christine & The Queens has shared a new song called “I Disappear In Your Arms” – listen to it below.

In the new track, which is on the list of bonuses from the recently released unexpected EP “La vita nuova”, Chris questions the sincerity of compliments that her partner gave her for a very strong brew that screams at Janet Jackson in the early ’90s.

Listen to “I’m disappearing in your hands” below:

In addition to the release of her new song, Chris also announced today (April 16) a series of performances that will take place from her home in Paris over the next three days.

Tonight she will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, and tomorrow (April 17) she will perform a special version of “I Disappear In Your Arms” for BBC One’s Graham Norton Show.

She will also participate in Saturday’s (April 18th) “One World: Together at Home” event hosted by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization after Lady Gaga confirmed she will join her and a number of other artists to celebrate and support health professionals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine and the Queen performed live concerts from their studio while isolating themselves amid a prolonged coronary virus crisis.

Last month, the singer shared The Weeknd’s version of Blind Lights as part of Global Citizen’s Together at Home, and also appeared on “N Side,” track by online guitarist Steve Lacey.