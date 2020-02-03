Christophe Gans to direct new Silent Hill movie

The media is preparing for a recurring wave of horror. If you are old enough, you will remember the glorious era of the early 2000s and the films we took at that time.

And while I’m still waiting for a sequel to House of Wax, I can always sleep peacefully knowing that Christophe Gans will make a comeback directing another Silent Hill movie.

Two works to be exact

According to PC Gamer, Gans said he is currently working on two projects. In addition to another Silent Hill film, he is also working on an adaptation of Fatal Frame (also known as Project Zero). As regards these projects, he explained that:

“I have two horror movie projects with Victor Hadida … I’m working on adapting Project Zero (Fatal Frame) video game. The movie will be in Japan.

“And we’re also working on a new Silent Hill. The work will always be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, destroyed by Puritanism. I think it’s time to make a new one.”

She jumped to the next one

To summarize, Gans directed Silent Hill’s first film in 2006. However, he rejected another offer to direct the sequel, Silent Hill 2012: Revelation. As he explained in the same interview, “when I realized that the producers wanted to make the film a kind of Resident Evil, I refused.” I’m not sure what he has against Resident Evil, but I support him in wanting to keep the franchises separate from one another.

let’s recap

For those who don’t know it, Silent Hill is an adaptation of PlayStation’s Konami game of the same name, released in 1999. The plot follows Rose Da Silva (Radha Mitchell) taking on Sharon’s adopted daughter (Jodelle Ferland) a mysterious city known as Silent Hill to cure her sleepwalking. After getting in a car crash and finding out that Sharon is missing, Rose discovers her daughter’s connection to the city’s dark past. That was enough for me to watch two Silent Hill movies, which means I’m looking forward to it.

Secondly…

As long as I enjoy the movies, some fans aren’t too crazy about them. William Worrall used CCN to remind us that both franchise films received negative reviews. The comments were, in fact, devastating. Both Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes provided the first film with 31%, while Revelation only got 16%. Worship issues are said to have not helped at all, making the home story line as crazy and confusing as I remember it being.

As for Konami …

As for Silent Hill, despite not being able to confirm anything about the ongoing games, Konami admitted he was listening to the fans’ comments and was “considering ways to give the next title.” It is not known what the Konami reaction was to the first installments of the franchise. As for this, it is already known that the writer Roger Avery from the first film is not going to participate. Nevertheless, I hope that the Japanese entertainment company will become part of this project.

Another Leaker

And maybe I’m right about my wishes, just because they saw potential future horror movies after a leak. Yes, another nonstop leak. He cites details of Konami’s unconfirmed work. Rumor has it that one of Konami’s games will be a softcore remake of Silent Hill’s inactive franchise. The other will be an episode-like experience until dawn. Whatever happens, it will definitely keep Konami and Gans busy as fans become more and more anxious, including me.