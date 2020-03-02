Christopher Landon returning to pen new Paranormal Activity

Although by now fast paced at work on a new body-swap horror film for Blumhouse Productions, the man guiding the title of the indie powerhouse studio has uncovered that Christopher Landon (Happy Loss of life Day 2U) is returning to the Paranormal Activity franchise to pen the future seventh installment, in accordance to JoBlo.

In an job interview on The Evolution of Horror podcast, Jason Blum answered a request for an update on the seventh installment, whose launch date is a year away, to which he replied that Landon, the “showrunner” of the sequence, is coming back to the sequence, even though confirming it will not be titled Paranormal Exercise 7.

Ahead of producing the important and professional hit time-loop slasher franchise Happy Demise Working day, Landon was the most important screenwriter for the Paranormal franchise, penning the script for the next installment and going on to publish the third and fourth films, as perfectly as immediate the 2014 spin-off The Marked Kinds.

2019 marked the ten yr anniversary of the release of the first Paranormal Action film, which blew up at the domestic box workplace and set the horror globe ablaze with the found footage feature craze. The 1st Paranormal Activity was manufactured on a funds of $15,000 pounds and went on to gross $193 million globally.

Paranormal Exercise was adopted by 5 sequels, discovering the different corners of the obscure mythos founded in the first movie and culminating in 2015’s 3D sequel, The Ghost Dimension. The six flicks have introduced in over $890 million around the world, an remarkable haul for their micro-budgets and location the collection up as one particular of the a lot of enthusiast most loved horror franchises in the mid 2000s.

Director Oren Peli helmed the authentic film in the franchise, and unsuccessfully tried out to replicate the achievement of the film with other located footage projects like Chernobyl Diaries and Location 51 in theaters, furthermore The River on ABC. The franchise also captivated Catfish filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman who directed the 3rd and fourth videos in the sequence.

The seventh Paranormal Activity is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2021.